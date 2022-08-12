Section of Forest Grove Drive closed starting Monday

Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project update on road closures
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project gives an update on road closures.

Forest Grove Drive will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Monday between International and Championship drives, according got the City of Bettendorf officials. Forest Grove Drive and Friendship Path Interaction will also be closed.

The roads are expected to be closed until early November, city officials said. Projects are weather permitting.

Complete project details and timelines are available at www.forestgrovedrive.com
City officials ask to plan ahead and follow all detours in place.

According to city officials, businesses at The Plex and the River of Life Church are all accessible.

For the complete project details and timelines visit the Forest Grove Drive Construction website.

