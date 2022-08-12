Timber Lake Playhouse presents ‘We Will Rock You: The Queen Musical’ through Aug. 21

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Featuring more than 20 hit Queen songs including “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” and the play’s namesake song, WE WILL ROCK YOU follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock ‘n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world.

Darren Mangler and Kai Brown of Timber Lake Playhouse inform viewers about the show now on stage through Aug. 21.

It’s Rated PG-13. Get tickets or more information here: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=129303 or call 815-244-2035.

Timber Lake Playhouse / 8215 Black Oak Road / Mt Carroll, IL 61053 / (815) 244-2035

