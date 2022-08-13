Abandoned puppy found with dog bed in dumpster, officials say

Authorities in South Carolina say a puppy was abandoned in a dumpster. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a puppy was found abandoned in a dumpster in South Carolina.

On Thursday, WHNS reports that environmental enforcement officers were called about a black and tan puppy, approximately 6 to 7 weeks old, inside a commercial dumpster in Spartanburg County.

Officials said the puppy is a shepherd and hound mix. They also found a dog bed inside the dumpster with the puppy.

A spokesperson for the county said the puppy was in fair condition and is on the rescue list at Greenville County Animal Care.

The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement is investigating the animal abandonment case and asked anyone with information to call 864-596-3582.

