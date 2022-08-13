A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for strong storms from 3 PM until 9 PM

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll start the weekend with scattered clouds, increased humidity and warm temperatures, but look for a few changes by the time Sunday rolls around. Expect partly sunny skies this afternoon, with highs reaching the 80′s to near 90 degrees. A front moving through the region could produce some showers and storms, mainly in our eastern counties late this afternoon into early evening. Some storms could become strong to severe, producing gusty winds, hail and brief heavy rain. Isolated tornadoes could also be possible. Look for cooler, drier air for Sunday, with highs in the 70′s to low 80′s. The week ahead looks fairly quiet and uneventful, with only a slight chance for rain Thursday and Friday, and highs in the lower 80′s through the period.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Late afternoon storms possible. High: 87°. Wind: S/SW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Showers and storms possible, mainly east. Low: 67°. Wind: Bec. N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Less humid. High: 82°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

