A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for strong storms from 3 PM until 9 PM

Breezy & Warm For Saturday
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for strong storms possible this afternoon and evening.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll start the weekend with scattered clouds, increased humidity and warm temperatures, but look for a few changes by the time Sunday rolls around. Expect partly sunny skies this afternoon, with highs reaching the 80′s to near 90 degrees. A front moving through the region could produce some showers and storms, mainly in our eastern counties late this afternoon into early evening. Some storms could become strong to severe, producing gusty winds, hail and brief heavy rain. Isolated tornadoes could also be possible. Look for cooler, drier air for Sunday, with highs in the 70′s to low 80′s. The week ahead looks fairly quiet and uneventful, with only a slight chance for rain Thursday and Friday, and highs in the lower 80′s through the period.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Late afternoon storms possible. High: 87°. Wind: S/SW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Showers and storms possible, mainly east. Low: 67°. Wind: Bec. N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Less humid. High: 82°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Davenport
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Davenport
Davenport Southeast Little League punched their ticket to the Little League World Series Friday.
Davenport Southeast punches ticket to Little League World Series
Damaging winds, hail, brief heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible late this afternoon into...
A FIRST ALERT DAY from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday for strong to severe storms
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
QC Balloon Fest
Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with a good cause for children in need

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Breezy & Warm For Saturday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Drying out Friday evening
Clouds increase this afternoon
Clouds increase this afternoon
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Rain chances Thursday and Friday