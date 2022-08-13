A FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms for Saturday, August 13th from 3 PM until 9 PM

Damaging winds, hail, brief heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible late this afternoon into early evening.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- ***A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for strong to severe storms for Saturday, August 13th from 3 PM until 9 PM***

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL (level 1) risk for the possibility of severe storms today, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

An area of low pressure and a trailing front will be the focal point of showers and storms for parts of the QCA. Some of these storms have the potential to become strong to severe, with the primary area of concern east of the Mississippi River into this evening. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, and brief heavy rain. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the day. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

