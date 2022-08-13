Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Davenport

By Samson Kimani
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police.

Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m.

Police say a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Gaines Street and tried to make a left turn onto Locust Street when the vehicle was hit by a stolen Kia Sorento which was traveling westbound on Locust. The occupants of the Kia fled the scene, according to a press release.

Officers on the scene found the driver and sole occupant of the Civic, a 17-year-old boy, with serious injuries. He was first transported to a local hospital for treatment and later taken to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, officials said.

The incident is still under investigation, according to police.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

