August is Black Business Month

Exploring the unique stories and challenges of black-owned businesses in the Quad Cities
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Established in 2004, August is National Black Business Month. It was founded as a way for the U.S. to recognize and empower black-owned businesses.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, black business owners account for about 10 percent of American businesses and 30 percent of all minority-owned businesses. Nationwide, that’s approximately two million companies owned by African Americans.

In the Quad Cities, minorities account for 21 percent of the overall population and make up more than 12 percent of local start-ups over the past two years. This amounts to a total of 78 local companies employing 325 workers.

This episode gains insight from a few local business owners or those that advise entrepreneurs as they share backstories and navigate through triumphs and challenges.

INSI6HT thanks the following participating guests in the roundtable discussion:

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

