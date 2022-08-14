Cooler Temperatures Today

Below Normal Readings Ahead This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Don’t look for much change in conditions over the next several days—not only will we continue to see clouds overhead, but temperatures will remain a bit cooler than normal. Look for highs in the 70′s to lower 80′s today, and through the work week. There will be a couple of rain chances on the horizon—a weak system producing showers and storms in our southern counties Monday night, and another chance for precipitation by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, milder and a little less humid. High: 78°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT:  Lingering clouds overnight. Low: 62°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:  Partly to mostly cloudy and not as warm. High: 77°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

