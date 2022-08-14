The Steamwheelers fall just short in the IFL title game

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (KWQC) - The Steamwheelers scored first and last, but unfortunately they finished the game two points short on the scoreboard.

E.J. Hilliard ran for two touchdowns and threw for four, two each to Mike Carrigan and Keyvan Rudd, in the Steamwheelers 47-45 loss to the Northern Arizona Wranglers. QC scored with 44-seconds left on one of those Hilliard to Carrigan touchdown completions, and then Rudd hurdled his way into the end zone to make it a two point game late. On the ensuing kickoff, Kimo Naehu tried for the deuce (a kickoff going through the goalpost that counts for two points), but the low hanging scoreboard at the Dollar Loan Center came into play, with the ball hitting it causing a dead ball. Northern Arizona would grab a first down to run out the clock.

The Wranglers quarterback, Kaleb Barker, who is in his first season of indoor football was named the games MVP.

