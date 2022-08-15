Crews respond to a Burlington mobile home fire Friday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police and fire departments are investigating a fire Friday night.

The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded around 9:25 p.m. Friday to a report of a structure fire in the 600 block of South Roosevelt Avenue, according to a media release.

Firefighters first on scene reported a mobile home completely engulfed in fire. According to crews, the fire was under control within 10 minutes.

The property is owned by G&B Construction of Burlington, Iowa, firefighters said. No one was at the mobile home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Crews cleared the scene at 10:54 p.m., according to firefighters.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Burlington police and fire departments and is suspicious in nature.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.