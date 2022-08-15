Crews respond to a Burlington mobile home fire Friday

Burlington police, fire investigating the cause
Aug. 15, 2022
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police and fire departments are investigating a fire Friday night.

The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded around 9:25 p.m. Friday to a report of a structure fire in the 600 block of South Roosevelt Avenue, according to a media release.

Firefighters first on scene reported a mobile home completely engulfed in fire. According to crews, the fire was under control within 10 minutes.

The property is owned by G&B Construction of Burlington, Iowa, firefighters said. No one was at the mobile home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Crews cleared the scene at 10:54 p.m., according to firefighters.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Burlington police and fire departments and is suspicious in nature.

