East Moline Early Learning Center has a new home

The new preschool opened August 15.
The new preschool opened August 15.(KWQC)
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Helping children grow, through play. An East Moline preschool program for at-risk children now has a new home, after sharing space with an elementary school for decades.

For 30 years the East Moline Early Learning Center, an at-risk preschool for kids ages 3 to 5-years-old, has been sharing space inside Wells Elementary School in East Moline.

For the past four years there has been talks about the learning center getting its own home, and for the last year-and-a half a 47,000 square foot building on 4th Avenue in East Moline has been transformed from office and warehouse space, to an inclusive learning facility.

The building includes nine classrooms, two gymnasiums, a library and an outdoor playground.

The larger space helps better serve the needs of at-risk, preschool-age children of all abilities.

“When we created this design for this building, we were very mindful and intentional with what we designed for each space that children would be using. We’re very inclusive in our program here, so we wanted to make sure we had multiple opportunities for students regardless of ability levels or skill levels, and that was something we could create, since we were creating a new space with this building.”

Right now, six of the nine classrooms are in use, which means there is room to serve more preschool students in the future.

Right now, the Illinois State Board of Education allows the East Moline Early Learning Center to serve 200 students.

“We really look at prioritizing our student population for which kids have the most needs. And when we look at that we look at risk factors. So, some of those at risk factors could be maybe a poor performance on a preschool screening, or maybe some family or previous developmental factors. And so all of those things we look at when we consider if a child is eligible for our program.,” said Melissa McCullough, principal at East Moline Early Learning Center.

East Moline Early Learning Center will be holding a public open house sometime in September.

The new location is 3100 4th Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Pachino Hill, 25, is charged with second degree kidnapping - armed with a dangerous weapon, a...
Police: Davenport man arrested after holding man at gunpoint, demanded stolen gun return
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Davenport
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Davenport
A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her...
Deputies: Sherrard woman had nearly 200 dogs on property
Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony; willful...
Police: Man arrested Saturday after threatening multiple people with knife at Armored Gardens

Latest News

Alternating Currents Festival
Alternating Currents festival set to launch Thursday
One man was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Burlington, according to police.
Police: 1 man injured in shooting in Burlington
Former Galesburg City Councilmember, Lindsay Hillery, was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in...
Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge
(FILE) The Quad City Air Show
Quad City Air Show set to return in 2023