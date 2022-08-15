East Moline Early Learning Center has a new home

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Helping children grow, through play. An East Moline preschool program for at-risk children now has a new home, after sharing space with an elementary school for decades.

For 30 years the East Moline Early Learning Center, an at-risk preschool for kids ages 3 to 5-years-old, has been sharing space inside Wells Elementary School in East Moline.

For the past four years there has been talks about the learning center getting its own home, and for the last year-and-a half a 47,000 square foot building on 4th Avenue in East Moline has been transformed from office and warehouse space, to an inclusive learning facility.

The building includes nine classrooms, two gymnasiums, a library and an outdoor playground.

The larger space helps better serve the needs of at-risk, preschool-age children of all abilities.

“When we created this design for this building, we were very mindful and intentional with what we designed for each space that children would be using. We’re very inclusive in our program here, so we wanted to make sure we had multiple opportunities for students regardless of ability levels or skill levels, and that was something we could create, since we were creating a new space with this building.”

Right now, six of the nine classrooms are in use, which means there is room to serve more preschool students in the future.

Right now, the Illinois State Board of Education allows the East Moline Early Learning Center to serve 200 students.

“We really look at prioritizing our student population for which kids have the most needs. And when we look at that we look at risk factors. So, some of those at risk factors could be maybe a poor performance on a preschool screening, or maybe some family or previous developmental factors. And so all of those things we look at when we consider if a child is eligible for our program.,” said Melissa McCullough, principal at East Moline Early Learning Center.

East Moline Early Learning Center will be holding a public open house sometime in September.

The new location is 3100 4th Avenue.

