Eldridge man pleads guilty in wife’s shooting death

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man pled guilty Thursday to second-degree murder after shooting and killing his wife Jessica Bostrom at their home in Eldridge on June 10, 2021, according to a media release.

Shane R. Bostrom, 35, faced charges of first degree murder and domestic abuse assault. According to the plea agreement, the domestic abuse assault charge will be dismissed at sentencing.

Bostrom’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6.

According to Scott County Attorney Caleb J. Copley, The Eldridge Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched on June 10, 2021, to a home in Eldridge for a reported shooting.

Police said officers found Jessica Bostrom dead from a gunshot wound in the head. Shane R. Bostrom initially told police the gun had gone off accidentally while cleaning it.

According to police, the investigation, including surveillance footage and cellular records of Shane R. Bostrom, showed the killing was not an accident.

Second-degree murder is a Class B felony punishable by 50 years in prison, 70% of which, or 35 years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.