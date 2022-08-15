Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge

Former Galesburg City Councilmember, Lindsay Hillery, was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in the Knox County Jail on unlawful possession of methamphetamine charge. She will also serve two years of probation.(KWQC/Knox County)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Former Galesburg City Councilmember was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in the Knox County Jail on unlawful possession of methamphetamine charge.

Lindsay Hillery will also serve two years of probation.

According to court records, the state presented evidence of a traffic stop on May 7, 2021, where police found a cigarette container in Hillery’s purse that had less than a gram of methamphetamine. Hillery testified that the drugs were not hers.

At the trial in May Hillery was found guilty, court records show.

Former Galesburg councilwoman found guilty of possessing methamphetamine
Galesburg city council member resigns amid calls for her resignation

First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 8/15: A little cooler than average