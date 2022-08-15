Iran denies being involved in attack on Salman Rushdie

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - An Iranian government official is denying that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie. The remarks were the country’s first public comments on the attack.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in a briefing to journalists on Monday. He said that Iran does “not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters,” speaking of Rushdie.

The spokesman also said that “nobody has right to accuse Iran in this regard.”

Iran has denied carrying out other operations abroad targeting dissidents in the years since its 1979 Islamic Revolution, despite prosecutors and Western governments attributing such attacks back to Tehran.

Rushdie, 75, suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and in an eye that he was likely to lose in a stabbing at a lecture Friday in New York.

His literary agent, Andrew Wylie, said Sunday that Rushdie was “on the road to recovery” but remained in critical condition.

The suspected attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, of Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called “a targeted, unprovoked, preplanned attack.”

The attack was met with global shock and outrage, along with praise for Rushdie who, for more than three decades — including nine years in hiding under the protection of the British government — has weathered death threats and a $3 million bounty on his head over “The Satanic Verses.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.