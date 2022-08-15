Midwest Writing Center to host book release party on Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Midwest Writing Center will be hosting a book release party for the Young Emerging Writers internship program later this week.

The Atlas 17 release party, featuring readings by this year’s YEW Interns, will be held on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at Rozz-Tox, Rock Island. The event is free and open to the public.

Featuring some of the best writing by writers under the age of 20 anywhere in the country, The Atlas is the annual publication of the Young Emerging Writers Summer Internship Program. All sales go to support the Young Emerging Writers and youth writing programs at the Midwest Writing Center.

Two of the participating interns, Zach Blair and Charly Heber-Spates, are guests on Paula Sands Live to discuss the program and the Atlas 17 Release Party plus both read some writing examples.

Find out more about The Atlas 17 release party or book itself, visit http://www.mwcqc.org/events/the-atlas-17-pre-orders-available-now-release-party-on-8-18/

