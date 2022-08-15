QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a gloomy Sunday and some patchy fog this morning, we may get a bit more sun into the weather picture to start the week. Look for partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and mild conditions for your Monday, with highs in the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Shower and storm chances should remain west and south of the QCA this afternoon before moving into some of our southern counties late tonight. Areas of moderate to heavy rain will be possible. We’ll see a few showers early Tuesday, followed by lingering clouds through afternoon. Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday, with another chance for rain by the end of the week. Highs should range from the 70′s to low 80′s through the period.

TODAY: Patchy AM fog. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. High: 78°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lingering clouds overnight, with showers mainly south. Low: 62°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A slight chance for morning showers, then mostly cloudy skies. High: 79°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

