Police: 1 man injured in shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Burlington, according to police.

The Burlington Police Department and ambulance responded around 12:10 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of South 9th Street for a report of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.

According to police, the officers found the man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The man and the alleged suspect are acquaintances and there is no immediate threat to the community, police said.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

