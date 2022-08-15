Police: 1 man injured in shooting in Burlington

One man was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Burlington, according to police.
One man was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Burlington, according to police.(Source: Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Burlington, according to police.

The Burlington Police Department and ambulance responded around 12:10 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of South 9th Street for a report of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.

According to police, the officers found the man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The man and the alleged suspect are acquaintances and there is no immediate threat to the community, police said.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Pachino Hill, 25, is charged with second degree kidnapping - armed with a dangerous weapon, a...
Police: Davenport man arrested after holding man at gunpoint, demanded stolen gun return
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Davenport
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Davenport
A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her...
Deputies: Sherrard woman had nearly 200 dogs on property
Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony; willful...
Police: Man arrested Saturday after threatening multiple people with knife at Armored Gardens

Latest News

Former Galesburg City Councilmember, Lindsay Hillery, was sentenced on Aug. 8, to 180 days in...
Former Galesburg City Councilmember sentenced on methamphetamine charge
(FILE) The Quad City Air Show
Quad City Air Show set to return in 2023
An Eldridge man pled guilty Thursday to second-degree murder after shooting and killing his...
Eldridge man pleads guilty in wife’s shooting death
First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 8/15: A little cooler than average