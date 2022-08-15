Police: Man arrested Saturday after threatening multiple people with knife at Armored Gardens

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Saturday after police say he threatened several people with a knife at Armored Gardens and injured at least one person.

Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony; willful injury- causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit:

The Davenport Police Department responded around 1:48 a.m. Saturday to Armored Gardens, 315 Pershing Avenue, for a report of a man waving a knife around.

Wilmington was outside Armored Gardens with a knife where he made several threats to multiple people outside the bar. He swung the knife at two people, cutting one of their shirts.

One of those people went inside the bar closing the door so Wilmington could not get in.

A third person attempted to intervene when Wilmington made threats toward him. Wilmington swung the knife at him cutting his shoulder, and smaller cuts on his fingers. Both cuts required stitches.

When officers arrived, Wilmington was told to stop and drop the knife multiple times. After the second time, Wilmington left the knife at his feet.

Wilmington was asked to lay on the ground and he refused, he was then asked to move away from the knife and he refused, according to the affidavit. Officers then tased Wilmington.

Wilmington posted the $20,000 bond through a bail bond company and was released, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23 at the Scott County Courthouse.

