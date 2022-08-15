Police: Man arrested Saturday after threatening multiple people with knife at Armored Gardens

Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony; willful...
Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony; willful injury- causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Saturday after police say he threatened several people with a knife at Armored Gardens and injured at least one person.

Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony; willful injury- causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit:

The Davenport Police Department responded around 1:48 a.m. Saturday to Armored Gardens, 315 Pershing Avenue, for a report of a man waving a knife around.

Wilmington was outside Armored Gardens with a knife where he made several threats to multiple people outside the bar. He swung the knife at two people, cutting one of their shirts.

One of those people went inside the bar closing the door so Wilmington could not get in.

A third person attempted to intervene when Wilmington made threats toward him. Wilmington swung the knife at him cutting his shoulder, and smaller cuts on his fingers. Both cuts required stitches.

When officers arrived, Wilmington was told to stop and drop the knife multiple times. After the second time, Wilmington left the knife at his feet.

Wilmington was asked to lay on the ground and he refused, he was then asked to move away from the knife and he refused, according to the affidavit. Officers then tased Wilmington.

Wilmington posted the $20,000 bond through a bail bond company and was released, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23 at the Scott County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Davenport
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Davenport
Pachino Hill, 25, is charged with second degree kidnapping - armed with a dangerous weapon, a...
Police: Davenport man arrested after holding man at gunpoint, demanded stolen gun return
Davenport Southeast Little League punched their ticket to the Little League World Series Friday.
Davenport Southeast punches ticket to Little League World Series
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt

Latest News

Pachino Hill, 25, is charged with second degree kidnapping - armed with a dangerous weapon, a...
Police: Davenport man arrested after holding man at gunpoint, demanded stolen gun return
Your First Alert Forecast
Patchy fog Monday
Your First Alert Forecast