Quad City Air Show set to return in 2023

(FILE) The Quad City Air Show
(FILE) The Quad City Air Show(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Airshow will be returning in 2023, according to the group’s Facebook post.

On June 24 and 25, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be at the Davenport Municipal Airport.

For updates and when tickets go on sale, check the official Quad City Airshow Facebook page and www.quadcityairshow.com.

The Quad City Airshow will be making its return in 2023! Mark your calendars for June 24th & 25th! Our feature act currently is the United States Air Force Thunderbirds! Stay tuned to this page, the official Quad City Airshow page and www.quadcityairshow.com for all updates and when tickets go on sale! We look forward to seeing you at the Davenport Municipal Airport (DVN)!

