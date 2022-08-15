Quad City Air Show set to return in 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Airshow will be returning in 2023, according to the group’s Facebook post.

On June 24 and 25, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be at the Davenport Municipal Airport.

For updates and when tickets go on sale, check the official Quad City Airshow Facebook page and www.quadcityairshow.com.

