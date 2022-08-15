What’s The Good News for August, Quad Cities?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Looking for some good news in your life as we get back to school and ready for autumn?

Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6′s Paula Sands Live team up to offer you a rundown of some of the fun, interesting, and positive things going on in and around the area.

Please note that QuadCities.com has recently launched a brand new mobile app as the perfect complement with their website content. Learn more about the app and get links to download HERE.

So, what’s the good news this month? The following stories are highlighted:

Davenport Hires First Wrestling Coach For Girls Team: For the first time ever, the Davenport Community School District will have a sanctioned, girls’ wrestling team. Josh Park has been named the head coach and will oversee wrestlers from Davenport North, Central and West High Schools. In January 2022, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Board of Directors unanimously voted to sanction girls wrestling, making it the organization’s 11th sport. Before that, girls competed against boys or against a limited number of girls.

Comedy Sportz Is Coming Back, Maybe? It hasn’t been 100 percent confirmed, but, according to inside sources, a new improvisational comedy group based upon the old Comedy Sportz troupe and featuring many of the same performers is coming back to the Quad-Cities.

Over $700,000 in Grants Awarded By Doris And Victor Day Foundation. Tyla Sherwin-Cole, Executive Director of the Doris & Victor Day Foundation announced the Foundation has awarded grants totaling $701,000 for the current grant cycle. The grant awards to Scott and Rock Island County not-for-profit organizations and programs culminates a months-long review process.

Quad City Strikers Holding Fall Camp For Local Soccer Players. Quad City Strikers Soccer Club is excited to announce the opportunity for our players to attend training sessions. Coach Andrew Piotter will be offering a program developed to build each players confidence with the ball and love for the game. Through targeted games and practices participants will not only increase their ability to manipulate the ball with their feet, they will also develop a positive relationship with the sport. Camp specifics: When: Sunday evenings (specific time TBD) for birth year 2017-2015 boys and girls--Dates: August 21 and 28, September 11, 18, 25, October 2, 9--.Where: Paul Norton Elementary School soccer fields. Contact: registration@qcstrikers.org

Two Rock Island Coaches Win NAACP Awards. Two Rock Island High School Basketball Head Coaches received the 2022 Charles and Annie Robinson Education Image Award from the Rock Island County NAACP at the annual Freedom Fund Banquet and Image Awards on June 25, 2022. Lady Rocks Basketball Head Coach Henry Hall will be starting his 5th season as the Head Girls Basketball Coach and had previously served 8 years as assistant coach. During his time coaching at Rock Island, the Lady Rocks have won 9 regional championships and are traditionally ranked in the top 15 in the State of Illinois. Rocks Basketball Head Coach Marc Polite completed his first season as Head Boys Basketball Coach in 2021-2022 year. In recent years, Coach Polite was the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Davenport North High School where he led the team to a State Tournament. The banquet was held at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Rock Island.

