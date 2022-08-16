2 seriously injured in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were seriously injured in a vehicle versus tractor crash Monday night in Scott County.

Around 5:06 p.m., the Scott County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, a two-lane highway located north of Walcott.

The initial investigation found that a silver 2010 Ford Fusion and a farm tractor were westbound on New Liberty Road, deputies said.

It was determined through the initial investigation, and from witness statements, that the Ford Fusion rear-ended the tractor, causing the tractor to roll into the north ditch pinning the occupants of the tractor under it, deputies said.

The tractor was being driven by a Wheatland man. A juvenile was also on the tractor. They both suffered serious injuries and were transported by Medic EMS to Genesis Medical Center, deputies said.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, a 26-year-old Dixon man, refused medical treatment on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.