2022 Floatzilla to launch on Saturday

“While paddling downstream, let’s keep the river clean”
2022 Floatzilla to launch on Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The annual paddle event, Floatzilla, is happening on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Lake Potter at Sunset Park, 18th and 31st Avenues, Rock Island.

It is the largest gathering of kayaks and canoes on the Mississippi River that features live music, food trucks, and an important plastic clean up.

Kathy Wine, River Action Quad Cities, and Bryce Stalcup, Scott County Waste Commission, discuss details about the event and how plastic is polluting the Mississippi River and Gulf of Mexico.

Floatzilla supports River Action’s efforts to restore habitat, renovate infrastructure, and foster citizen action to improve water quality in the Mississippi River watershed. All participants will receive a mesh bag for picking up plastic and trash in the river. “While paddling downstream, let’s keep the river clean.”

There will be a launch from seven different sites starting early in the morning; the longest is an 11-mile paddle which locks through at Lock and Dam 15. At 2:30 p.m., everyone will be directed to gather at the center of the lake for the annual HUGE group photo (for records keeping).

For more information, visit http://riveraction.org/floatzilla or call 563-322-2969.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman's property
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
Pachino Hill, 25, is charged with second degree kidnapping - armed with a dangerous weapon, a...
Police: Davenport man arrested after holding man at gunpoint, demanded stolen gun return
An Eldridge man pled guilty Thursday to second-degree murder after shooting and killing his...
Eldridge man pleads guilty in wife’s shooting death
Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony; willful...
Police: Man arrested Saturday after threatening multiple people with knife at Armored Gardens
One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s...
Man killed in Clinton County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Author Judy Gaman and Lucille Fleming.
What Really Matters in Love and Life? Ask a 100-Year-Old Woman
Scouting depiction of fire wood gathering and starting a campfire
Fall recruitment is underway for local Cub Scouts
Your First Alert Forecast
What really matters in love and life? Ask a 100-year-old woman
What really matters in love and life? Ask a 100-year-old woman