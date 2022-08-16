2022 Floatzilla to launch on Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The annual paddle event, Floatzilla, is happening on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Lake Potter at Sunset Park, 18th and 31st Avenues, Rock Island.

It is the largest gathering of kayaks and canoes on the Mississippi River that features live music, food trucks, and an important plastic clean up.

Kathy Wine, River Action Quad Cities, and Bryce Stalcup, Scott County Waste Commission, discuss details about the event and how plastic is polluting the Mississippi River and Gulf of Mexico.

Floatzilla supports River Action’s efforts to restore habitat, renovate infrastructure, and foster citizen action to improve water quality in the Mississippi River watershed. All participants will receive a mesh bag for picking up plastic and trash in the river. “While paddling downstream, let’s keep the river clean.”

There will be a launch from seven different sites starting early in the morning; the longest is an 11-mile paddle which locks through at Lock and Dam 15. At 2:30 p.m., everyone will be directed to gather at the center of the lake for the annual HUGE group photo (for records keeping).

For more information, visit http://riveraction.org/floatzilla or call 563-322-2969.

