Adoptable Four-Legged Friends: Meet “Binx”
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Vicky Sanders of the Animal Aid Humane Society of Moline showcases a beautiful cat named “Binx”. Binx is a survivor of abuse. She needs to be adopted into a forever safe and loving home.
Animal Aid Humane Society / 4th Avenue & 50th St. / Moline, IL / (309) 797-6550 / Facebook link (to follow)
About the shelter: A No Kill animal shelter operated only by volunteers. View Our Pets: https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/il/moline/animal-aid-humane-society-il217/
