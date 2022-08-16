Adoptable Four-Legged Friends: Meet “Binx”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Vicky Sanders of the Animal Aid Humane Society of Moline showcases a beautiful cat named “Binx”. Binx is a survivor of abuse. She needs to be adopted into a forever safe and loving home.

Animal Aid Humane Society / 4th Avenue & 50th St. / Moline, IL / (309) 797-6550 / Facebook link (to follow)

About the shelter: A No Kill animal shelter operated only by volunteers. View Our Pets: https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/il/moline/animal-aid-humane-society-il217/

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.