ComedySportz Quad Cities re-launches at Spotlight Studio

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - ComedySportz Quad Cities is set to re-launch in November at The Spotlight Theatre’s new Spotlight Studio.

“We are so thrilled to bring ComedySportz back to the Quad Cities,” said Bob Kelly, ComedySportz Quad Cities’ new owner. “None of this would have been possible without the years of hard work by Denny Hitchcock and the Adamson family. We are excited to continue building on the ComedySportz Quad Cities tradition.”

According to a media release, matches will be every Friday and Saturday night. Tickets will be available through the new ComedySportz website, ComedySportzQC.com, as well as on The Spotlight Theatre’s website, TheSpotlightTheatreQC.com.

Kelly began performing with the troupe in 1999, the group said. Rick Davis, Director of Operations and Creative Development, has performed with ComedySportz since 1993. Monta Ponsetto, Communications Director, began performing as an original roster member in 1990. The Spotlight Studio is managed by Brent Tubbs, ComedySportz member since 2003, and his wife Sara Tubbs.

ComedySportz had locations in 25 cities around the world and was originally brought to the Quad Cities in 1990 by Denny Hitchcock, performing at its first home, what is now The Speakeasy, next to Circa 21, in Rock Island, the group said. Jeff Adamson, one of the earliest performers, managed and eventually owned the local license, helping to make it a household name in the Quad Cities. In 2010, ComedySportz moved to The Establishment Theatre in Rock Island. Jeff and his son, Patrick Adamson, owned and successfully ran ComedySportz Quad Cities until 2019.

According to a media release, ComedySportz is a fast-paced, all-ages improvisational comedy show that uses audience suggestions in a highly competitive “game” between a red team and a blue team. The teams compete for the most laughs. There is no script or plan prior to each performance resulting in non-stop laughs for the players and audience.

ComedySportz Quad Cities said to follow them on Facebook and Instagram, @cszqc, to keep up to date on the latest information.

