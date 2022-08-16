Crews respond to early morning house fire in Rock Island

Multiple firefighters responded to a house fire around 5:45 Tuesday morning in Rock Island.
Multiple firefighters responded to a house fire around 5:45 Tuesday morning in Rock Island.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple firefighters responded to a house fire around 5:45 am. Tuesday, the Rock Island Fire Department said.

The fire department said they responded to 27th Street and 29th Avenue.

According to Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey, the fire was contained in the home’s basement and was out in less than 30 minutes.

Fire officials said three people live in the house and one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide more information on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman's property
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
Pachino Hill, 25, is charged with second degree kidnapping - armed with a dangerous weapon, a...
Police: Davenport man arrested after holding man at gunpoint, demanded stolen gun return
An Eldridge man pled guilty Thursday to second-degree murder after shooting and killing his...
Eldridge man pleads guilty in wife’s shooting death
Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony; willful...
Police: Man arrested Saturday after threatening multiple people with knife at Armored Gardens
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt