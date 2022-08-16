Crews respond to early morning house fire in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple firefighters responded to a house fire around 5:45 am. Tuesday, the Rock Island Fire Department said.

The fire department said they responded to 27th Street and 29th Avenue.

According to Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey, the fire was contained in the home’s basement and was out in less than 30 minutes.

Fire officials said three people live in the house and one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

