Davenport Police Chief set to retire on August 29th

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski is two weeks away from hanging up the badge and retiring from the Davenport Police Department after 34 years of service.

The police chief sat down with TV6 on Monday to discuss his upcoming retirement. The full Q&A can be seen below:

Q: What emotions are you feeling with your retirement approaching?

A: It’s bittersweet. It’s an emotional time. Emotional, not because of being sad. And it’s emotions of so many things have happened over 34 years here. It’s really all I’ve known for my adult life, professionally, being here that long and just having had the opportunity to work with so many different people here in this profession, all of that kind of runs and blends together over the 34 years. It sounds like a long time, and it certainly is. But right now, in reflecting over the last 34 years, it doesn’t seem like it’s it’s that long. It really flies by and the emotions are me just reflecting back and remembering different things that have happened and just the different people that I’ve had the opportunity to work with.

Q: What stands out to you over those 34 years of your career?

A: Lots of things. And it’s weird, ever since I made the announcement a few months ago, just different things over the last 34 years jump out and stick out. We were just going through some pictures, my wife and I and there’s a picture of the day I graduated from, from the police academy in 1988. There’s a day when I got sworn in as a police officer here. And it it seems like it was yesterday that had happened. I’ve got the same girl by my side, my wife, and she was there when I was going through the hiring process some 35 years ago. So lots of things stand out. One of the things that stands out as I look at a picture of Breasia Terrell here, that sits on my desk and certainly that sticks out is one of those things that happen in our community and just a tragedy that happened in our community, a young life loss that affected so many people in this community, her family is still so hurt by that loss, and rightly should be and remembering how many people in the community just stepped up and wanted to help somehow wanted to help the family. So many law enforcement officers here in our area and help from our federal partners to so just there was so much that happened from that one terrible incident, that that really brought our community together for one purpose, and that was first to find her, and then to support the family.

Q: How did you end up here, as a police chief, 34 years of service later?

A: I always knew that I wanted to be a police officer. It was just something that was in my heart since I was a little kid. And it just grew over time. You know, sometimes you can switch your focus and something else becomes your interest. And that helps that happens often. With me, it didn’t happen. That’s what I wanted to do when I was a little kid. And it just grew over time. A good friend of mine was the school resource officer at Central High School; that was when I was at Central in the early 80s. He was a sergeant at the time. And you know, Dave always had this passion for being a police officer. And he just showed it, he lived it. And that’s that’s infectious. That just made me want to be a police officer even more. And I knew at that point when I met Dave that I wanted to be a police officer here in Davenport. This is the only place I ever tested for you know, if it wouldn’t have happened for me. I probably would have tested somewhere else. But you know, this is where I wanted to be a police officer. It’s my community. I love this community and I got the opportunity to work here and you know, within the community for some 34 years, so it’s been a blessing for me.

Q: What do you hope to see out of DPD in 5-10 years under new police chief Jeff Bladel?

A: One of the things I really want to see and I know it’s going to happen is continued growth, the continued growth and professionalism of this organization. You know, we’ve been accredited through CALEA since 2003, I believe. And you know, so it’s been a lot we just had our seven three accreditation this past July. That is vitally important that we continue to be an accredited organization. But even more than that, just continuing to grow listening, listening to the community that that we’re charged with policing and making adjustments when we need to make adjustments staying cutting edge on not just technology, but also how we do things. And I know that’s gonna happen here with with soon to be Chief Bladel and just a really talented command staff and we’ve got some people within this organization that are just rising stars to so the future looks really good for this organization. It’s a it’s a very talented Police Department. And I’m looking forward to seeing everything that can happen. You know, we’ve got so many things up and running. Now we have group violence intervention. You know, we have the coordinated assessment program here in Scott County for youth. I’m I’m anxious to see the the effects on the community that those the positive effects, you know, 5-10 years down the road when those things after they’re established, and our community really sinks in and uses the resources that we have here. So I’m really looking forward to see what happens in the future related to those things as well.

Q: What’s led you to hanging up the badge and walking away?

A: We [my family] have had a plan, a retirement plan for several years. So I knew that I was going to retire somewhere in the area of 55 to 58. But really, you know, after just the establishment of the what the current command staff is just a great talented group, and where our police department is right now, you know, it’s a, it’s really a good time for, for me to move on. And it’s a good time for this police department, you know, to move on to it creates a lot of opportunities here for for talented people. You know, so the decision is a family decision. And it’s one of those that, you know, I embrace it. It’s bittersweet, because I’m going to miss the people and the in the challenges that that we that we deal with here at Davenport PD. But I know it’s the right decision. And I’m looking forward to what God has in store for me in the future as well in our family.

Q: Do you think there will be any kind of Tom Brady moment where a month from now you’re going to come out of retirement?

A: No, absolutely not. I mean, this is, this is it for me here at DPD. There’s certainly going to be a chapter two somewhere doing something for me and my family. But you know, that’s yet to be determined. And, you know, I’m just so so happy to have had the opportunity to do what I always wanted to do professionally. Do what I love, and that’s serving the community, protecting the community and doing it with the men and women at Davenport PD and they’re just an amazing, talented group. You know, I’m blessed to have been able to have the opportunity to do it.

Q: What’s next for you after August 29th hits and your retirement becomes official?

A: I’m going to take the next couple months and just decompress and clear the mechanism a little bit and got a couple of trips planned. And I’m going to do some hiking and you know, just really have some have some time to reflect on the the last 30 plus years, the people that were so instrumental in my life, professionally. And and you know, just get ready to move into whatever next looks like.

Q: Do you have any final thoughts or parting words of wisdom for the next generation of police officers?

A: As far as perspective goes as as the police chief, I have not only had the opportunity to work with the men and women in the command staff here at DPD. But it’s so so critically important to be able to collaborate and to work with other law enforcement entities. I mean, we share our personnel, we share resources, we share ideas, for policing, and innovations. So it’s really been a blessing to be able to work with the other police chiefs and sheriffs in the in the Quad Cities here and the police leaders, this city, administrative staff, our city administrator, and all of the department heads are just an amazing group to work with, you know, I had, it’s great to get different perspective.

Follow your passion. There’s it’s so rewarding to be a police officer in the city of Davenport. I’ve done it for 34 years. I still love coming to work every day. I love working with the men and women I get to work with here. We’re innovative. And we had the opportunity to be out in the community and in the public. Helping people sometimes that their worst times of their life, but helping people every single day. You get the opportunity. The the God given opportunity to help people every single day and to make a difference in somebody’s life. You want to make a difference in somebody’s life. Come join the police department.

