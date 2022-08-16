Deputies: Man arrested on animal neglect charge in Henry County

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police said neglect killed a dog in the rural Mount Pleasant area.

William Moehn, 60, was charged with animal neglect with serious injury or death and failure to dispose of a dead animal, according to a media release.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded on July 27 to a report of a missing dog in the rural Mount Pleasant area, according to a media release.

Officers found the dog on the property, dead, deputies said.

According to deputies, the investigation showed the dog died from negligent acts and was not disposed of lawfully.

