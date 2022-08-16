Deputies: Man arrested on animal neglect charge in Henry County

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police said neglect killed a dog in the rural Mount Pleasant area.

William Moehn, 60, was charged with animal neglect with serious injury or death and failure to dispose of a dead animal, according to a media release.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded on July 27 to a report of a missing dog in the rural Mount Pleasant area, according to a media release.

Officers found the dog on the property, dead, deputies said.

According to deputies, the investigation showed the dog died from negligent acts and was not disposed of lawfully.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman's property
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
Pachino Hill, 25, is charged with second degree kidnapping - armed with a dangerous weapon, a...
Police: Davenport man arrested after holding man at gunpoint, demanded stolen gun return
An Eldridge man pled guilty Thursday to second-degree murder after shooting and killing his...
Eldridge man pleads guilty in wife’s shooting death
Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony; willful...
Police: Man arrested Saturday after threatening multiple people with knife at Armored Gardens
One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s...
Man killed in Clinton County motorcycle crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Tuesday Afternoon 8/16: Seasonable stretch of weather
Jontavius Devonte Johnson, 27, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges...
Troopers: Man struck 2 squad cars during chase in Davenport
Water faucet
Sections of Fulton under boil order
City of Moline
Moline movie in the park moved to Prospect Park