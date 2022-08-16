Exploring Jane’s Place, a program for individuals with dementia and intellectual disabilities

Jane’s Place is a program specifically for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and includes structured social and therapeutic activities.(KWQC)
By Evan Denton
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Jane’s Place program inside the Center for Active Seniors is eastern Iowa’s only licensed adult day service.

Jane’s Place is a program specifically for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and includes structured social and therapeutic activities. Recently, Jane’s Place opened a new sensory lounge that is meant to decrease anxiety, and help with sensory disorders related to autism and dementia.

“Folks tend to stay with us for 18 to 24 months, but that really provides them an opportunity to stay at home with their loved ones for a little bit longer before, maybe, progressing into a memory care situation, or long-term care situation. This provides just an opportunity for safe, fun programming that keeps them active, social, and engaged,” said Laura Kopp, president and CEO of Center for Active Seniors, Inc. “If you’ve ever known someone who has cared for someone with dementia, it’s a 24-hour job and it can be exhausting. Bringing your loved ones to a place like jane’s place provides an opportunity for you to get the rest and rejuvenation that you need to be for your loved ones when they return.”

Jane’s Place has a capacity of 40 people per day and currently serves about 15 people on a daily basis. To learn more about Jane’s Place, click or tap here.

