Fall recruitment is underway for local Cub Scouts

Fall recruitment for QCA Cubs Scouts
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fall is the perfect time to start new endeavors. That’s why recruitment for the Cub Scouts is vibrant and most active at this time of year while back-to-school routines and relationships are being established.

Cub Scouts is for boys and girls between the ages of 5-10 years or grades K-5. The program provides ready-made opportunities for the family to do fun things together where all can grow into a promising future.

Jeff Doty, Scout executive of Illowa Council of Davenport, and Oliver Shoemaker, a Cub Scout, inform viewers about the expansion of scouting programming, current and future projects and partnerships with community non-profits.

For more information, visit https://illowabsa.org/.

