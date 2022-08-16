Fall recruitment is underway for local Cub Scouts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fall is the perfect time to start new endeavors. That’s why recruitment for the Cub Scouts is vibrant and most active at this time of year while back-to-school routines and relationships are being established.

Cub Scouts is for boys and girls between the ages of 5-10 years or grades K-5. The program provides ready-made opportunities for the family to do fun things together where all can grow into a promising future.

Jeff Doty, Scout executive of Illowa Council of Davenport, and Oliver Shoemaker, a Cub Scout, inform viewers about the expansion of scouting programming, current and future projects and partnerships with community non-profits.

For more information, visit https://illowabsa.org/.

