Galesburg City Council approves police officer recruitment incentives

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg City Council unanimously approved thousands of dollars in incentives to recruit more police officers at Monday night’s meeting.

New hires in the Galesburg Police Department win now receive a $2,000 bonus upon completion of their training. Then for every year they stay with GPD, they’ll receive another $2,000 for the next four years, totaling $10,000.

Additionally, if the recruit is an existing police officer in another department they could receive up to $1,000 for moving expenses.

Chief Russell Idle said this is all to combat national law enforcement officer shortages.

“There’s been a shrinking labor pool in reference to applicants in law enforcement, as well as an increased number of resignations and retirements,” Idle said. “This is a nationwide effect.”

Ideally, the department would have 51 police officers on staff. However, by the end of August, it will be looking to fill seven open positions.

Idle said staffing issues are forcing the department to dial back some of its community relations efforts.

“it poses a definite challenge,” Idle said. “It puts a stress on our labor force. Officers are working a whole lot of overtime. We’re having to pick and choose on what activities we take part in. So it’s just something that’s is difficult short term and a real problem long term.”

The two incentives would eventually expire with the city council having the option to renew or adjust the program in two years.

Interim City Manager Wayne Carl said the incentives are a good way to be competitive in the labor market.

“Maybe in two years, the climate is different ... we have applicants and we don’t need to have the incentives,” Carl said. “This is a good way to try to incentivize Galesburg over other communities that are also looking for police officers.”

Despite the officer shortages, Idle said the department is still able to do its essential duties.

“While we are short-handed, I just want to assure all of our citizens that if they need police services, if they call 911, we’re going to be there,” Idle said. “We’re going to provide service and keep the public safe.”

This year the money for the incentives is from Galesburg’s contingency funds. While next year, the program will be allocated funds through the city’s regular annual budget.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.