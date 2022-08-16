A group of citizens effort one last plea to keep the old Rock Island County Courthouse at Tuesday’s board meeting

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) -Going on four years, the Courthouse Revitalization Committee is fighting once again to change the minds of the Rock Island County Board, to keep the old courthouse standing.

Back in 2018, the board voted to demolish the old courthouse because of several issues.

Over the years the committee has made many efforts to reverse their decision. They’ve reached out to several organizations and tried gathering more than 4,000 signatures to get a referendum on a ballot.

“But the fact the fact is that the courthouse is a valuable, economically valuable and irreplaceable historical landmark...it’s on the National Register,” said Courthouse Revitalization Committee member Greg Swanson.

Tuesday the committee plans to make one final push, by making they’re voices heard in a scheduled board meeting.

According the Rock Island County Board Meeting agenda, the courthouse demolition is not on the list, but the committee plans to address their concerns during public comment.

“Well, I hope that the county listens to us and, and does step back and entertains and acts on our recommendations now. But we have no authority, you know, what authority does any voter have what we’re, we’re the last in a long line of people that have spoke to the board,” said Swanson.

Ahead of Tuesdays meeting the Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk gave this statement below.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.