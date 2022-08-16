Luka Garza coming to Davenport on August 16th

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Former Iowa basketball star Luka Garza will be holding a youth basketball camp at Beyond the Baseline in Davenport on August 16th. Following the camp, he will also be speaking to fans along with his dad Frank in an event called “An evening with Luka”. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on August 16th with Luka available for pictures and autographs before the program with his father begins at 7:30. The Garza’s will be speaking about the role of parents and boundaries in athletics. They will also be taking questions from fans with former Hawkeye great Jess Settles serving as moderator. For more information about the camp and “An evening with Luka” just visit Luka’s website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.