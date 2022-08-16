Man killed in Clinton County motorcycle crash

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched to 310th Avenue and 160th Street area around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The preliminary investigation revealed a motorcycle was southbound on 310th Avenue and failed to negotiate a curve to the right, deputies said.

The motorcycle then left the road, entered the southeast ditch, and struck an embankment where it came to rest, deputies said.

Deputies identified the motorcycle driver as 34-year-old Garrett D. Kaczinski of Dewitt.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

