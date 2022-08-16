Man killed in Clinton County motorcycle crash

One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s...
One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched to 310th Avenue and 160th Street area around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The preliminary investigation revealed a motorcycle was southbound on 310th Avenue and failed to negotiate a curve to the right, deputies said.

The motorcycle then left the road, entered the southeast ditch, and struck an embankment where it came to rest, deputies said.

Deputies identified the motorcycle driver as 34-year-old Garrett D. Kaczinski of Dewitt.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman's property
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
Pachino Hill, 25, is charged with second degree kidnapping - armed with a dangerous weapon, a...
Police: Davenport man arrested after holding man at gunpoint, demanded stolen gun return
Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony; willful...
Police: Man arrested Saturday after threatening multiple people with knife at Armored Gardens
An Eldridge man pled guilty Thursday to second-degree murder after shooting and killing his...
Eldridge man pleads guilty in wife’s shooting death
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt