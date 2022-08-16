Moline movie in the park moved to Prospect Park

City of Moline
City of Moline
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pack up your lawn chairs or blankets, some snacks and the entire family and head to Prospect Park Friday for Movie in the Park.

Moline Parks and Recreation Department is hosting The Mighty Ducks, at the movie in the park Friday at Prospect Park, 15th Street C & 31st Avenue, near the playground, sponsored by Whitey’s Ice Cream.

The movie will start at dusk, approximately 8:15 p.m., and is 1 hour, 43 minutes long, according to the department. The start time is subject to change.

The movie was moved from the original scheduled location of Brown Park Tuesday.

According to the parks and recreation department, if there is weather-related cancellation it will be posted on their Facebook page.

