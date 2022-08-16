Multiple injured in Monday evening crash in Walcott

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for an accident between a car and tractor Monday evening around 5 p.m.

According to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation team responded to the scene and investigated.

Initial Investigation revealed a silver 2010 Ford Fusion & the tractor were both traveling westbound on New Liberty Road when the car rear-ended the tractor.

Officials say this caused the tractor to roll into the north ditch, pinning both occupants in it under the vehicle.

The driver of the tractor has been identified as a man from Wheatland, Iowa. He also had a minor passenger in the vehicle at the time of the accident, investigators say.

Both occupants of the tractor sustained serious injuries and were transported to Genesis Medical Center, investigators report.

The Scott County Sheriff’s office reports the driver of the Ford Fusion has been identified as a 26-year-old man from Dixon, Iowa.

He is reported to have refused medical treatment on the scene of the accident, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.