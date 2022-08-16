Partly sunny and warmer today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and storms look to stay to our south today leading to a comfortable day for much of our area. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon with lower humidity. Clouds will clear out tonight and we will have a quiet stretch of weather Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to low 80s. Starting Friday we will have periodic rain chances as an upper level system drops into the midwest. These rain chances are tough to time this far out, but it appears rain will be around Friday morning, Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday. Signs are pointing towards this system exiting the area on Sunday night, but these systems are notoriously tough to get rid of, so rain chances may linger into early next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 80º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 57º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 81º

