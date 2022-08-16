Partly sunny and warmer today

Cooler than average temperatures this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and storms look to stay to our south today leading to a comfortable day for much of our area.  Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon with lower humidity.  Clouds will clear out tonight and we will have a quiet stretch of weather Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to low 80s.  Starting Friday we will have periodic rain chances as an upper level system drops into the midwest.  These rain chances are tough to time this far out, but it appears rain will be around Friday morning, Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday.  Signs are pointing towards this system exiting the area on Sunday night, but these systems are notoriously tough to get rid of, so rain chances may linger into early next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy.  High: 80º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 57º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 81º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman's property
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
Pachino Hill, 25, is charged with second degree kidnapping - armed with a dangerous weapon, a...
Police: Davenport man arrested after holding man at gunpoint, demanded stolen gun return
Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony; willful...
Police: Man arrested Saturday after threatening multiple people with knife at Armored Gardens
An Eldridge man pled guilty Thursday to second-degree murder after shooting and killing his...
Eldridge man pleads guilty in wife’s shooting death
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Rain south this evening and early tonight
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Patchy fog Monday morning
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Patchy fog early Monday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cooler Sunday