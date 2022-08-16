Police respond to crash in East Moline Tuesday
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating a crash that occurred Tuesday morning at 13th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline.
Details are limited, but police told a TV6 crew on the scene that one person was injured and that airbags were deployed.
The road is back open to traffic.
This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
