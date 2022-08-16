Police respond to crash in East Moline Tuesday

By KWQC Staff
Aug. 16, 2022
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating a crash that occurred Tuesday morning at 13th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline.

Details are limited, but police told a TV6 crew on the scene that one person was injured and that airbags were deployed.

The road is back open to traffic.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

