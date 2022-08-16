Scott County Community Baby Shower Aug. 17

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - New and expectant parents can get information and baby items during a drive-thru Community Baby Shower on August 17, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Modern Woodman Park. Twenty local organizations have partnered to hold the event, including Hiney Heroes, the local diaper bank, which will be providing diapers (size newborn to 2). There will also be an opportunity to win baby items, like portable cribs, breast pumps, car seats, and more.

“We are so excited to meet with the new and expectant parents in our community. It will be wonderful to provide these families with resources and baby items,” said Julie Gagne, Family Assessment Intake Worker, Lutheran Services of Iowa.

For more information contact Terry Hanson at Scott County Kids 563-326-8221

Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman's property
