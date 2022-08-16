Sections of Fulton under boil order

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN / Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - Areas of Fulton are under a boil order due to water main and hydration repairs Tuesday.

A boil order is in effect for North 10th Street from 1st Avenue North, Valley View Drive from North 10th Street to North 12th Street, Fowler Road from 12th Street to North 12th Street, and Maple Lane, according to a media release from the city.

The water has been shut off for repair, the city said. Water will be turned back on as soon as the repairs are made.

There will be a boil order in effect when the water comes back on for 24 hours, according to city officials. Please boil drinking water at least 5 minutes prior to use.

The water department asks residents to call city hall at 815-589-2616 to confirm when the order is lifted.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman's property
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
Pachino Hill, 25, is charged with second degree kidnapping - armed with a dangerous weapon, a...
Police: Davenport man arrested after holding man at gunpoint, demanded stolen gun return
An Eldridge man pled guilty Thursday to second-degree murder after shooting and killing his...
Eldridge man pleads guilty in wife’s shooting death
Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony; willful...
Police: Man arrested Saturday after threatening multiple people with knife at Armored Gardens
One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s...
Man killed in Clinton County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Jontavius Devonte Johnson, 27, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges...
Deputies: Man struck 2 squad cars during chase in Davenport
City of Moline
Moline movie in the park moved to Prospect Park
Old Rock Island Courthouse
A group of citizens effort one last plea to keep the old Rock Island County Courthouse at Tuesday’s board meeting
Local group fights to keep old courthouse standing
A group of citizens effort one last plea to keep the old Rock Island County Courthouse at Tuesday’s board meeting