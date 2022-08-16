Sections of Fulton under boil order

FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - Areas of Fulton are under a boil order due to water main and hydration repairs Tuesday.

A boil order is in effect for North 10th Street from 1st Avenue North, Valley View Drive from North 10th Street to North 12th Street, Fowler Road from 12th Street to North 12th Street, and Maple Lane, according to a media release from the city.

The water has been shut off for repair, the city said. Water will be turned back on as soon as the repairs are made.

There will be a boil order in effect when the water comes back on for 24 hours, according to city officials. Please boil drinking water at least 5 minutes prior to use.

The water department asks residents to call city hall at 815-589-2616 to confirm when the order is lifted.

