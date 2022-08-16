Theresa Bryant recaps highlights from the Alaska trip with Holiday Vacations

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -From the mountainous terrane to the glaciers to the glorious views of wildlife, Alaska is a treasure that our longtime friend and co-worker, Theresa Bryant--along with her Holiday Vacations group--explored for 13 days in July.

TV6′s Theresa Bryant shares highlights and memories in a two-part interview. Part one features an explanation of a huge glitch that struck her and her traveling companion, her sister. They caught COVID-19 close to the end of the tour. Canada has strict quarantine guidelines regarding the virus which means the sisters had to isolate in Canada and extra 10 days before being able to return home.

Bryant tells the story of the trip in two interview segments contained in the attached video playlist. Some video and beautiful pictures capturing the tour are also included. As she said, “every picture in Alaska is a postcard”!

As for future vacations on the horizon, TV6′s Sharon DeRycke will embark on a 13-day guided tour titled the Wonders of Australia from October 9-21, 2022. Morgan Ottier is hosting a Holiday Vacations’ Iceland’s Northern Lights tour is from Nov. 5 - 11, 2022.

For more information about Holiday Vacations and details about tour packages, visit https://www.holidayvacations.com/ or call 1-888-867-2190.

