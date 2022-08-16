What Really Matters in Love and Life? Ask a 100-Year-Old Woman

What really matters in love and life? Ask a 100-year-old woman
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A few years ago, author Judy Gaman was writing a book on the subject of longevity. To dig into the subjectmatter, Gaman she set up an interview with a 100-year-old woman named Lucille Fleming.

There was no way Judy could know that her own life was about to take a new, healthier and happier path, thanks to the wisdom of this remarkable centenarian.

PSL guest, Judy Gaman, shares Lucille’s secrets to living a long and meaningful life as depicted in the book, Love, Life and Lucille: Lessons Learned from a Centenarian, which has touched the hearts of readers everywhere and drawn rave reviews.

For more information, please visit www.JudyGaman.com. The author is also active on Instagram and Facebook.

