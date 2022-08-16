What really matters in love and life? Ask a 100-year-old woman

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A few years ago, author Judy Gaman was writing a book on the subject of longevity. To dig into the subjectmatter, Gaman she set up an interview with a 100-year-old woman named Lucille Fleming.

There was no way Judy could know that her own life was about to take a new, healthier and happier path, thanks to the wisdom of this remarkable centenarian.

PSL guest, Judy Gaman, shares Lucille’s secrets to living a long and meaningful life as depicted in the book, Love, Life and Lucille: Lessons Learned from a Centenarian, which has touched the hearts of readers everywhere and drawn rave reviews.

