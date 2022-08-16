Woman found dead in Muscatine County home identified

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman who was found dead Monday and the man found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in North Palm Beach.

Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block of Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.

North Palm Beach Police said they had received information that a woman, letter identified as 74-year-old Christine A. Briegel, had been killed at the home and the suspect had since returned to their jurisdiction, deputies said. An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted at the University of Iowa on Tuesday.

Local police had located the suspect’s vehicle, he was identified as 79-year-old Donald R. Briegel, and had been conducting surveillance on an adjacent home in North Palm Beach, deputies said.

Deputies forced entry into the home on Midway Beach Road and found the woman dead.

While deputies were processing the scene, the North Palm Beach Police Department said they located Donald Briegel dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies said.

According to deputies, Donald and Christine Briegel were married and traveled between homes in Iowa, Tennessee, and Florida.

The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, deputies said.

