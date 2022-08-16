Woman found dead in Muscatine County home

Deputies say suspect found dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in North Palm Beach
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead.
The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday.

Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County. 

North Palm Beach Police said they had received information that a woman had been killed at the home and the suspect had since returned to their jurisdiction, deputies said. 

Local police had located the suspect’s vehicle and had been conducting surveillance on an adjacent home in North Palm Beach, deputies said.

Deputies forced entry into the home on Midway Beach Road and found the woman dead.

While deputies were processing the scene, the North Palm Beach Police Department said they located the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies said.

The names of the woman and suspect have not yet been released.

The incident is ongoing.

