2022 Iowa State Fair attendance on pace to exceed 2021 attendance

The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021.

The fair announced about 88,000 people were at the fair on Monday, which is actually down from the Monday of the fair last year.

However, other days this week have topped last year’s attendance by several thousand people per day, like Sunday, when nearly 111,000 people went out to the fair.

The first day of the fair saw an addition 5,000 people compared to opening day in 2021.

Every year for the past two decades, the state fair sees a little more than one million guests.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead in Muscatine County home identified
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home identified
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman's property
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s...
Man killed in Clinton County motorcycle crash
Two people were seriously injured in a vehicle versus tractor crash Monday night in Scott County.
2 seriously injured in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
Jontavius Devonte Johnson, 27, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges...
Troopers: Man struck 2 squad cars during chase in Davenport

Latest News

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Deputies identify drivers in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
Bettendorf reveals multi-million dollar plans for “The Landing”
A Davenport man shot by Moline police in 2018 pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the...
Man shot by Moline police in 2018 pleads guilty to battery, discharge of firearm
Water faucet
Village of Milan under a boil order
Centennial Bridge
Centennial Bridge repairs underway Wednesday, will last for weeks