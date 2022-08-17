Bettendorf Community School District to host Inaugural Bett Community Expo

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf community is invited to the first annual Bett Community Expo, hosted by the Bettendorf Community School District.

“So I was talking with our superintendent, she was looking for ways to get community organizations into the district in an organized fashion and showcase their their information. And we tried to do this with a State of the District last year, we didn’t get a whole lot of turnout, and we thought back to school would be a great time for families to come in prior to school, starting and seeing what’s available to them,” said Communications Director Celeste Miller.

Celeste Miller says this event will look and feel like a pep rally, with Bettendorf dancers, cheerleaders and band planning to perform.

It’s free to attend and will offer a Makers Market put together by the Bettendorf High School class of 2012. Some of the items for sell include, handcrafted charcuterie boards, nail polish, bath bombs, bag totes, plus more.

“There’s an opportunity for people to buy things that they want. It’s going to be held in front of the high school, and then the Administration Center parking lot. And all of that is along 18th Street and looks like the weather is going to be excellent for us. I’m so grateful for that,” said Miller.

A variety of guest are also expected, Bettendorf Police and Fire Departments, local health experts, Putnam Museum officials, plus the Girl & Boy Scouts.

The Bett Community Expo will be in the Administrative parking lot at the Bettendorf High School, from 4-7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.