Centennial Bridge repairs underway Wednesday, will last for weeks

Expect lane closures while the million-dollar project is complete
Centennial Bridge in the Quad Cities
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) officials announce a project to repair parts of the Centennial Bridge, that will result in lane closures.

Officials say the project is worth more than $1.4 million, and will close each lane of the bridge at various points during the project.

According to IDOT, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction utilizing the northbound lanes for traffic with the southbound lanes closed to complete the repairs.

Officials estimate the southbound repairs will take approximately two to three weeks to complete, before traffic will be shifted to the southbound lanes to complete the repairs in the northbound lanes.

Drivers can expect delays as this project is ongoing. Pedestrian traffic across the bridge will not be affected.

For updates on this project, you can follow along on the district’s Twitter page or website.

