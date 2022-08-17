Comfortably Cool Overnight

More Warm Sunshine Ahead For Wednesday & Thursday
Look for comfortably cool conditions tonight, with more sunshine and warmth tomorrow.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure building into the upper Midwest will stick with us through the middle of the week. That means we can expect clear, cool and quiet weather tonight, followed by mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures Wednesday into Thursday. Highs should range from the 70′s to low 80′s. Clouds will be on the increase late Thursday ahead of our next weather maker arriving Friday. This system will bring a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. In fact, off and on rain chances should continue through the weekend, with highs in the 70′s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool overnight. Low: 57°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 82°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Warm sunshine and mild temperatures. Increasing clouds late day. High: 83°.

