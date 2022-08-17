Deputies identify drivers in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies have identified the drivers of the vehicle and tractor involved in the crash Monday in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road.

According to deputies, 36-year-old Matthew Kelting of Wheatland was driving the tractor with his child in the passenger seat, they had injuries from the crash and have since been released from the hospital in ‘stable condition.’

Deputies said the driver of the 2010 Ford Fusion has been identified as 26-year-old Zachary Karr of Dixon.

Around 5:06 p.m. Monday, the Scott County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, a two-lane highway located north of Walcott, according to deputies.

It was determined through the initial investigation, and from witness statements, that Karr rear-ended the tractor while westbound on New Liberty Road, causing the tractor to roll into the north ditch pinning the occupants of the tractor under it, deputies said.

Kelting and his child both suffered serious injuries and were transported by Medic EMS to Genesis Medical Center at the time of the accident, deputies said. Karr refused medical treatment on the scene.

According to deputies, the crash remains under investigation.

