Five co-parenting skills to learn that benefit all family members
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Parenting is always hard. Divorce and separation only make it more difficult.
Reena B. Patel, renowned parenting expert, licensed educational psychologist, board-certified behavior analyst, and author of Winnie & Her Worries, is the PSL guest to address how to fortify co-parenting skills that benefits the entire extended family unit.
The following tips are shared:
- Commit to an open dialogue: Be peaceful and consistent with the other parent
- Release the negativity: Children need to feel safe and supported
- Don’t give in to guilt: Find common ground on discipline and rewards
- Kids will test your boundaries: A united front is essential
- Repercussions of conflict: Depression, anxiety and ADHD
Reena B. Patel (website) / Phone: (858) 848-0004 / Email: reena@reenabpatel.com / IG: @reenabpatel / FACEBOOK
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.