Five co-parenting skills to learn that benefit all family members

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Parenting is always hard. Divorce and separation only make it more difficult.

Reena B. Patel, renowned parenting expert, licensed educational psychologist, board-certified behavior analyst, and author of Winnie & Her Worries, is the PSL guest to address how to fortify co-parenting skills that benefits the entire extended family unit.

The following tips are shared:

Commit to an open dialogue: Be peaceful and consistent with the other parent

Release the negativity: Children need to feel safe and supported

Don’t give in to guilt: Find common ground on discipline and rewards

Kids will test your boundaries: A united front is essential

Repercussions of conflict: Depression, anxiety and ADHD

Reena B. Patel (website) / Phone: (858) 848-0004 / Email: reena@reenabpatel.com / IG: @reenabpatel / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.