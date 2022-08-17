Five co-parenting skills to learn that benefit all family members

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Parenting is always hard. Divorce and separation only make it more difficult.

Reena B. Patel, renowned parenting expert, licensed educational psychologist, board-certified behavior analyst, and author of Winnie & Her Worries, is the PSL guest to address how to fortify co-parenting skills that benefits the entire extended family unit.

The following tips are shared:

  • Commit to an open dialogue: Be peaceful and consistent with the other parent
  • Release the negativity: Children need to feel safe and supported
  • Don’t give in to guilt: Find common ground on discipline and rewards
  • Kids will test your boundaries: A united front is essential
  • Repercussions of conflict: Depression, anxiety and ADHD

Reena B. Patel (website) / Phone: (858) 848-0004 / Email: reena@reenabpatel.com / IG: @reenabpatel / FACEBOOK

