Golf outing to raise money for surgical services

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2022 UnityPoint Health Cup will take place on Friday, September 16, 2022, as a benefit for Trinity’s Surgical Services.

With the continued investment in robotic surgery systems in the Quad Cities, Trinity is committed to surgical excellence across all service lines. Along with the investment in technology, there is also a necessary investment in nurses, so they can receive essential, specialized training to provide a higher level of care.

Guests Colleen Raferty and Erika Hayes explain that proceeds will create an endowed fund to be invested in specialty training, certifications, education, and scholarships to ensure a robust, state-of-the-art surgical workforce today and into the future.

Details about the outing including registration can be accessed HERE. Interested parties can also call 563-742-7610.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.